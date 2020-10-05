Jimmy Butler reveals what he thinks his best game ever was

A lot of observers felt that Jimmy Butler had the game of his life in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He disagrees.

With the Miami Heat facing a potential 3-0 series deficit, Butler produced a triple-double with 40 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds in a 115-104 win. Given the stage and the stakes, it seems obvious that this was the game of his life. But Butler thinks he did better at age 17.

Jimmy Butler said the best game he ever had was when he was 17 year old playing against grown men in an adult league, not yesterday. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 5, 2020

Hey, however Butler wants to measure greatness is fine with us. We’d beg to differ, though. Few can play like that in an NBA Finals, especially with the consequences of a potential loss.

Butler is as confident as they come. He probably thinks he can do better in Game 4.