Jimmy Butler reveals what he thinks his best game ever was

October 5, 2020
by Grey Papke

Jimmy Butler

A lot of observers felt that Jimmy Butler had the game of his life in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He disagrees.

With the Miami Heat facing a potential 3-0 series deficit, Butler produced a triple-double with 40 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds in a 115-104 win. Given the stage and the stakes, it seems obvious that this was the game of his life. But Butler thinks he did better at age 17.

Hey, however Butler wants to measure greatness is fine with us. We’d beg to differ, though. Few can play like that in an NBA Finals, especially with the consequences of a potential loss.

Butler is as confident as they come. He probably thinks he can do better in Game 4.

