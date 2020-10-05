Jimmy Butler explains his ‘in trouble’ line for LeBron James

Jimmy Butler put up a huge game in his Miami Heat’s 115-104 Game 3 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Butler scored 40 points with 11 rebounds and 13 assists while leading his team to victory.

Butler was seen late in the fourth quarter saying “you’re in trouble” to the Lakers and LeBron James.

"They're in trouble." Talk that talk, Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/riouy6Rb82 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2020

Butler was asked after the game about that comment and wanted to make it clear that James started it by saying that to him in the first quarter.

Jimmy says LeBron told him "you're in trouble" in the first quarter. He responded by saying the same thing in the fourth pic.twitter.com/sfJvrgR2AJ — ESPN (@espn) October 5, 2020

“We’re not going to act like I’m just out there talking trash, because I’m not. ‘Bron said it to me at the end of the first. That’s what happened. I just said it to him in the fourth quarter,” Butler clarified.

If James is going to start with Butler, then Jimmy is going to finish it. At least he did in Game 3.

Game 4 of the series will be on Tuesday. Butler wasn’t asked about the Lakers’ weak move walking off the court early in the loss.