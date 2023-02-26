Jimmy Butler frustrated over Miami Heat’s losing

Jimmy Butler is not happy with how things are going for his Miami Heat.

The Heat lost 108-103 to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday for their fourth straight loss. Butler went 6/8 shooting and made 16/20 free throws for 28 points. The Heat’s bench players did not play well though as Victor Oladipo and Max Strus combined to go 0/8.

Jimmy Butler: “I’m tired of losing… we gotta figure this out very quickly.” — Will Manso (@WillManso) February 26, 2023

“I’m tired of losing… we gotta figure this out very quickly,” Butler said after the game.

Miami is now 32-29 and has slipped to the 7th spot in the East. That would put them in a position where they would have to play their way into a playoff series. Miami only has 21 games left to improve their spot in the East standings.

The Heat added Kevin Love recently, but Kyle Lowry remains out due to his knee injury. In other words, Dwyane Wade isn’t walking through that door, so they do need to figure it out with what they have.