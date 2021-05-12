 Skip to main content
Jimmy Butler having trouble seeing after being poked in eye

May 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jimmy Butler was having difficulty seeing after being poked in the eye on Tuesday night.

Butler’s Miami Heat were facing the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. In the final minute of the first half, Butler collided with Marcus Smart and got poked in the eye. He was irritated by the eye poke but remained in the game.

However, Butler was not in the lineup when the second half began. He was pointing to his eye as an issue.

The Heat later said that Butler was questionable to return to the game due to the eye poke.

Butler had 13 points in 17 minutes before the eye poke. His Heat entered Tuesday sixth in the East at 37-31.

