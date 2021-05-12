Jimmy Butler having trouble seeing after being poked in eye

Jimmy Butler was having difficulty seeing after being poked in the eye on Tuesday night.

Butler’s Miami Heat were facing the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. In the final minute of the first half, Butler collided with Marcus Smart and got poked in the eye. He was irritated by the eye poke but remained in the game.

However, Butler was not in the lineup when the second half began. He was pointing to his eye as an issue.

Jimmy Butler seems to be telling Spo he can’t see well. Not in the game to start the second half. Took a shot to the eye before the half. pic.twitter.com/9hvlR10Hic — Will Manso (@WillManso) May 12, 2021

The Heat later said that Butler was questionable to return to the game due to the eye poke.

INJURY UPDATE: #MIAvsBOS Jimmy Butler suffered a poked eye and he is questionable to return. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 12, 2021

Butler had 13 points in 17 minutes before the eye poke. His Heat entered Tuesday sixth in the East at 37-31.