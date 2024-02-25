Jimmy Butler goes viral for his hilarious posts after being suspended

Jimmy Butler the elite troll is at it again.

The NBA announced on Sunday that the Miami Heat star Butler was one of five total players they were suspending without pay for Friday night’s brawl between the Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans. Butler has been suspended for one game and will serve his punishment during Miami’s contest Monday against the Sacramento Kings.

Butler was one of the instigators of the big fight, which you can see all of the videos of here.

The six-time All-Star Butler went viral for his comical posts to his Instagram Story in reaction to his suspension. Butler, who often posts on what music he is listening to on Spotify, posted several songs with a prison theme — “Locked Up” by Akon, “Jail” by Kanye West, and “Life” by K-Ci & Jojo.

Jimmy Butler’s latest IG story after hearing about his one-game suspension 💀 pic.twitter.com/ydTy7DW09n — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 25, 2024

Butler then posted a funny Photoshop of himself and Heat teammate Nikola Jovic, who was also suspended for the altercation, in the style of the “Bad Boys” movie poster.

“It was all @nikolajovicc fault,” Butler wrote in his caption, also tagging his location as the Miami-Dade County Jail.

One game was an appropriate suspension for Butler and really nothing in the grand scheme of things, so he was clearly just being cheeky here. Butler will be eligible to return on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. The suspension won’t affect his All-NBA status either since Butler is already ineligible after having missed over 17 games this season.

But Butler never misses an opportunity for a good troll job. The way that Butler has showed up to the last couple of annual media days is living proof of that much.