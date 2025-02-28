Jimmy Butler facing lawsuit for alleged property damage

Jimmy Butler has been thriving ever since leaving Miami, but Miami apparently isn’t finished with him just yet.

David Dwork of WPLG in Miami reported on Friday that the Golden State Warriors star Butler is facing an expensive lawsuit from Five Star Marketing and Promotions, a luxury rental home company in South Florida. The lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday, alleges that Butler stayed in one of their Miami Beach rental homes for two months without permission beyond the expiration of his lease in Aug. 2024.

As a result, Five Star claims that Butler owes them $260,000 in unpaid rent ($130,000 per month, as per the stipulated rent terms). The company also alleges that Butler left the property in a state of disrepair, causing over $125,000 in damages. Included in the alleged damages were mold issues, an unmaintained pool, damage to drywall and flooring, and a malfunctioning HVAC system. On top of that, Five Star claims that Butler, who initially began living on the property in Aug. 2022 as part of a two-year lease, changed the locks and denied the property owner access for inspections.

Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) watches the play during the second quarter of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The company is now suing Butler for a total of $257,282, which includes both the alleged damages and the alleged unpaid rent but is minus Butler’s security deposit of $130,000. You can read the full details on the lawsuit here.

Butler, the six-time NBA All-Star, played for the Heat from 2019 until his trade to the Warriors at the deadline earlier this month. Things got really ugly between Butler and the Heat before he was eventually moved, but his supposed actions that gave rise to this lawsuit apparently predated all of that.

Since his move to the Warriors, Butler is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, helping Golden State go a stellar 7-1. He recently went viral for joking about still needing to find a place to live in the Bay. But it turns out that Butler may have caused some real trouble at the place where he used to live.