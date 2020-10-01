Report: Jimmy Butler was not impressed with Ben Simmons’ mentality

Jimmy Butler has found the perfect situation for himself on the Miami Heat. Now we are getting some more insight into why his previous stops did not quite fit that category.

Zach Harper of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Butler did not view ex-Philadelphia 76ers teammate Ben Simmons as on par with himself when it came to mental makeup. The report further states that Butler did really connect with Joel Embiid however. But more than anything, Butler reportedly did not like the hierarchy of the Sixers organization.

Butler was only on the Sixers for part of one season in 2018-19. He has since indicated that he did have some issues with the team during his brief stay.

Embiid recently expressed displeasure that the Sixers did not keep Butler. The same probably cannot be said about for Simmons though, as the team appears to have chosen him instead of Butler.