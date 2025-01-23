Report: Jimmy Butler does not want to be traded to 1 specific team

Jimmy Butler wants out of Miami badly, but there is reportedly only one team the Heat forward would not want to be traded to.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “NBA Today” Thursday, Marc J. Spears cited a source close to Butler as saying the Heat forward would welcome a move to any team except the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I was told today by someone close to the situation that his wishlist is just ‘out of Miami,’ with the exception (of) Memphis. He doesn’t want to go to Memphis,” Spears said.

Jimmy Butler wants to be traded anywhere except the Memphis Grizzlies, per @MarcJSpears. "I was told today from someone close to the situation that his wish list is just out of Miami, with the exception to Memphis.“pic.twitter.com/EbA2e0BmeF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2025

The Grizzlies were at one point considered a potential favorite to trade for Butler, but this is not the first time we have heard that he does not want to go to Memphis. It is, however, unusual to see one franchise singled out to that extent.

Butler cannot actually block a trade to the Grizzlies or any other team. He is a free agent at the end of the season, however, so he can effectively make it clear that he would not re-sign with Memphis beyond this season.

Butler and the Heat are locked in a standoff after the forward demanded a trade. He is now in the middle of his second team-enforced suspension since that point.