Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Jimmy Butler facing more discipline from Heat

January 22, 2025
by Grey Papke
Jimmy Butler in a black Heat jersey

Dec 16, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball up the court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler is facing more discipline from the Miami Heat, this time for allegedly missing a team flight.

The Heat plan to suspend Butler for two games for missing a team flight Wednesday, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Butler had plans to join the Heat on Wednesday night, but the team instead plans to keep him away for their two-game road trip.

Butler recently served a 7-game suspension for detrimental conduct after demanding a trade from the Heat. Miami has so far resisted granting him that wish, though that may be changing soon.

Interestingly, one unflattering report recently suggested that Butler had taken private flights for road trips instead of joining the rest of the team on their chartered flights. Butler’s camp denied this, but this latest update might cast some doubt on that denial.