Jimmy Butler facing more discipline from Heat

Jimmy Butler is facing more discipline from the Miami Heat, this time for allegedly missing a team flight.

The Heat plan to suspend Butler for two games for missing a team flight Wednesday, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Butler had plans to join the Heat on Wednesday night, but the team instead plans to keep him away for their two-game road trip.

The Miami Heat are planning to suspend Jimmy Butler for two games, sources tell ESPN. Butler missed a team flight Wednesday and had plans to join the Heat tonight. Now Miami is keeping him home from its two-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/eABrZ8yv2k — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2025

Butler recently served a 7-game suspension for detrimental conduct after demanding a trade from the Heat. Miami has so far resisted granting him that wish, though that may be changing soon.

Interestingly, one unflattering report recently suggested that Butler had taken private flights for road trips instead of joining the rest of the team on their chartered flights. Butler’s camp denied this, but this latest update might cast some doubt on that denial.