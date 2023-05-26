Jimmy Butler postgame quote from Game 5 taken out of context

A quote from Jimmy Butler was widely circulated on Thursday night, but it was taken out of context.

The quote when clipped and taken out of context made it seem like Butler was making a guarantee that his Miami Heat would beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

CBS Sports’ tweet, for instance, was particular egregious with the way they chopped up and presented the quote.

"We are going to win the next game." -Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/fzYgrbB6Av — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 26, 2023

They did the same thing with the viral Joel Embiid quote, so it’s no surprise to see them doing it again.

So what context was missing from the Butler quote? He was asked “what’s the mindset now” after the Heat lost two games in a row.

Butler’s answer of “we’re always going to stay positive knowing that we can and we will win this series. We’ll just have to close it out at home,” makes a lot more sense.

He shared what their mentality is. Was he supposed to say that they feel like they are going to lose? That they are concerned about their ability to win? No, of course their mindset is that they will win the next one.

Here is the question and answer: