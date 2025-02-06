Jimmy Butler posts notable reaction to social media about his big trade

Jimmy Butler is speaking out on social media mere minutes after the news of his trade broke.

The six-time NBA All-Star forward Butler is officially headed to the Golden State Warriors after being traded there by the Miami Heat in a multi-team deal. As part of the trade, Butler has also agreed to a sizable new multi-year extension with the Warriors (details here).

In response to the news, Butler posted an excited reaction on his X page.

“welcome to the wild wild west,” Butler wrote, along with a 30-second clip of a song featuring similar themes.

welcome to the wild wild west pic.twitter.com/dTh3njwWeX — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) February 6, 2025

Except for a brief foray into the Western Conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2017-18, Butler has spent his entire NBA career in the Eastern Conference. But he will now head West to a Warriors team that is looking to reinvent itself while currently 10th in the conference at 24-22 (though just 2.5 games out of a top-six spot).

Throughout his ugly, drawn-out breakup with the Heat, Butler often took to social media to joke about the situation (sometimes in very ridiculous ways). Now his social media posts are taking on a much more positive tone as he looks ahead to his new future in Golden State.