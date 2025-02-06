 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 5, 2025

Jimmy Butler posts notable reaction to social media about his big trade

February 5, 2025
by Darryn Albert
Read

Article Tags

Golden State WarriorsJimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler in his Heat uniform

May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler is speaking out on social media mere minutes after the news of his trade broke.

The six-time NBA All-Star forward Butler is officially headed to the Golden State Warriors after being traded there by the Miami Heat in a multi-team deal. As part of the trade, Butler has also agreed to a sizable new multi-year extension with the Warriors (details here).

In response to the news, Butler posted an excited reaction on his X page.

“welcome to the wild wild west,” Butler wrote, along with a 30-second clip of a song featuring similar themes.

Except for a brief foray into the Western Conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2017-18, Butler has spent his entire NBA career in the Eastern Conference. But he will now head West to a Warriors team that is looking to reinvent itself while currently 10th in the conference at 24-22 (though just 2.5 games out of a top-six spot).

Throughout his ugly, drawn-out breakup with the Heat, Butler often took to social media to joke about the situation (sometimes in very ridiculous ways). Now his social media posts are taking on a much more positive tone as he looks ahead to his new future in Golden State.