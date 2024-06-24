JJ Redick addresses Lakers’ pursuit of Dan Hurley

JJ Redick was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, but it is no secret that he was not the team’s first choice. And that is quite alright with him.

At one point earlier this month, it appeared that the Lakers were on the verge of announcing they had agreed to a deal with Redick. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, a bombshell report dropped that the Lakers were negotiating with UConn coach Dan Hurley, who apparently was their top target from the start.

Hurley ultimately turned down a significant offer from L.A. and chose to remain with the Huskies. On Monday, Redick was asked about his new team’s failed pursuit of Hurley. The 40-year-old said it did not offend him at all.

“At no point was my ego or feelings hurt or bruised in any way,” Redick said. “Dan Hurley is a two-time national champion at UConn. I am a two-time 55 Swish League champion in the third- and fourth-grade division. I understood. I understood.”

Redick said he found out about the Lakers pursuing Hurley as Redick was getting ready to call Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics for ESPN. He added that he had a “great conversation” with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and that there were no hard feelings at any point.

Redick was viewed as the favorite to land the Lakers job long before Hurley was even linked to it. The former ESPN analyst even seemed giddy when asked about the job during one interview. Redick has wanted to coach for a while, so he is probably just happy that has finally become a reality, even if he was not Option A.