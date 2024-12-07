JJ Redick sends big message about Lakers’ toughness

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick is still fuming over the team’s performance Wednesday against the Miami Heat, and he sent another clear message about it prior to Friday’s contest.

Redick told reporters Friday that he had given players permission to commit three off-ball fouls in the second half of the 134-93 loss to Miami in a bid to encourage the team to play more physical defense. The coach then pointed out that the team did not even reach that quota.

How about this for an indictment on the Lakers' defensive toughness: Pregame, JJ Redick said he told his team they were allowed to commit three off-ball fouls in the second half against Miami.

"We didn't reach that quota," he said.

Challenged them again to be more physical — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 7, 2024

The Lakers committed just eight total fouls in the entire game. Redick’s point is that the Lakers were far too passive and not nearly physical enough on the defensive end, which helped contribute to them getting 134 points hung on them.

Redick was every bit as harsh with his comments after the game, and he was still stewing two days later. His stance is entirely justified, as even franchise legends were pointing out that it was one of the worst showings in franchise history.

After a promising start to the season, the Lakers have lost six of eight games to fall to 12-10 overall. Redick, a first-year head coach, is clearly determined to avoid letting bad habits and lackluster play seep in early in the season.