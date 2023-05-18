 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 17, 2023

Joe Mazzulla leaves fans confused with answer to postgame question

May 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Joe Mazzulla on the sideline

Dec 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Mazzulla left fans confused with an answer he gave to a question after his Boston Celtics lost 123-116 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Mazzulla was asked why the Celtics don’t seem to have as much success at home as one would expect a top team to have. Mazzulla then spun the focus away from home courts to quarters.

Mazzulla indicates that he views games on a quarter-by-quarter basis and that it doesn’t matter whether they’re at home or on the road.

“We won three of the four quarters. We lost one quarter because of our sense of urgency. … We have to raise our level of urgency and our mindset,” Mazzulla said.

Maybe winning each quarter is the key to Boston’s success. Maybe taking that mental approach will help them win the title. But it looks silly to say you won three of four quarters when you lost the game by seven points at home.

The Celtics are now 10-11 in their last 21 home playoff games.

Here is Mazzulla’s full answer:

Article Tags

Joe MazzullaNBA playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus