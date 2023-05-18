Joe Mazzulla leaves fans confused with answer to postgame question

Joe Mazzulla left fans confused with an answer he gave to a question after his Boston Celtics lost 123-116 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Mazzulla was asked why the Celtics don’t seem to have as much success at home as one would expect a top team to have. Mazzulla then spun the focus away from home courts to quarters.

Mazzulla indicates that he views games on a quarter-by-quarter basis and that it doesn’t matter whether they’re at home or on the road.

Joe Mazzulla: "We won three of the fourth quarters. We lost one quarter because of our sense of urgency. … We have to raise our level of urgency and our mindset." — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) May 18, 2023

“We won three of the four quarters. We lost one quarter because of our sense of urgency. … We have to raise our level of urgency and our mindset,” Mazzulla said.

Maybe winning each quarter is the key to Boston’s success. Maybe taking that mental approach will help them win the title. But it looks silly to say you won three of four quarters when you lost the game by seven points at home.

The Celtics are now 10-11 in their last 21 home playoff games.

Here is Mazzulla’s full answer: