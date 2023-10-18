Joel Embiid signing endorsement deal with unlikely sneaker company

Joel Embiid is eschewing the giants of the basketball shoe industry in favor of a slightly more humble name.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Philadelphia 76ers reigning MVP Embiid is nearing an endorsement deal with Skechers to be their star pitchman. Skechers is launching a new basketball division, Charania adds, and they are expected to sign Julius Randle of the New York Knicks and Terance Mann of the LA Clippers to endorsement deals as well.

The six-time All-Star Embiid had previously been signed to Under Armour. However, he is now set to make a change just one season after winning the first MVP award of his career.

With a $7.6 billion market cap, Skechers is still a major player in the footwear game. But that pales in comparison to the likes of Nike (with their $157.9 billion market cap) and Adidas ($33 billion). Skechers has not had a presence specifically in basketball sneakers either to this point (other than some savage ad campaigns geared at rivals), but Embiid will be helping to change all of that.