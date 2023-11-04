Joel Embiid does funny fake celebration after getting fined by NBA

Joel Embiid is done writing checks to the league office.

The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid was fined by the NBA earlier this week for a profane celebration that he did in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. To celebrate a basket in the second half, Embiid did an emphatic series of crotch chops in the style of the legendary pro wrestling stable D-Generation X (see the video here). Embiid drew a $35,000 fine from the NBA for the stunt.

During Saturday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, Embiid exercised a bit more self-restraint. After dunking on Suns center Drew Eubanks with a nifty spin move from the top of the key, Embiid faked like he was about to do yet another crotch chop. But he just kept his hands behind his head instead and did a little shimmy.

Take a look at the hilarious clip.

JOEL EMBIID WITH THE POSTER AND 1🔥🔥 AND ALSO HITS THE CELEBRATION 👀pic.twitter.com/UwJbbkY8hT — BasketballTV 🏀📺 (@BasketballTV_) November 4, 2023

Embiid had a stellar day overall, finishing with 26 points on 9-for-18 from the field (including 3-for-3 from distance). He also added 11 rebounds as the 76ers easily won 112-100.

That was a smart business decision by Embiid considering that he has now been fined multiple times for doing the crotch-chop move. Perhaps Embiid thinks the celebration has finally run its course, especially since he recently got a shoutout from a D-Generation X star for it.