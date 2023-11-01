Triple H sends message to Joel Embiid after D-Generation X celebration fine

Joel Embiid may be a little bit lighter in the wallet, but he at least earned the respect of a wrestling icon for his troubles.

The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid was fined by the NBA this week for doing a D-Generation X-themed celebration in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Embiid celebrated a basket by doing several emphatic crotch chops in the style of the legendary wrestling stable (video here).

While the league wasn’t pleased by Embiid’s celebration, Triple H, one of the core members of D-Generation X famous for doing that crotch chop, clearly was. He sent a great message to Embiid over X in response to the fine.

“Hey @JoelEmbiid – I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it,” Triple H wrote. “@WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly…”

Hey @JoelEmbiid – I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it. @WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly… https://t.co/2Ab1w781qU pic.twitter.com/swVCzt5N8E — Triple H (@TripleH) October 31, 2023

WrestleMania 40 will indeed be held in Philadelphia from Apr. 6-7. But the 76ers are unfortunately scheduled for back-to-back games in Memphis and then in San Antonio on those dates. Embiid noted that fact in a response post to Triple H.

“Yes sir!!” Embiid wrote. “I would love to but I don’t think I’m gonna be in Philly for that… #NFL”

Yes sir!! I would love to but I don’t think I’m gonna be in Philly for that… #NFL https://t.co/1pEM4iaSTB — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 1, 2023

Though Embiid won’t be able to make a surprise appearance at the upcoming WrestleMania, he was born in 1994 and may have grown up watching Triple H and the rest of D-Generation X in their late-1990s to 2000s heyday. Embiid was already fined for doing the DX crotch chop last season, and now this time around, he has gotten a message from Triple H that he can frame forever.