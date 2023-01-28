Joel Embiid fined by NBA over crude celebration

Joel Embiid was fined by the NBA on Friday for his crude celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 137-133 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Embiid dropped in a layup and was fouled during the third quarter of the game. Afterwards, he did three crotch chops.

Joel Embiid gesture pic.twitter.com/lPb6BQvqTv — That's a highlight (@ClipIt_NBA) January 26, 2023

The celebration is the same one popularized by WWF group D-Generation X in the late-’90s and 2000s.

Kevin Durant called the celebration “trash,” which led to a response from Embiid.

The league shared their feelings on the matter Friday. They fined Embiid $25,000 for “making an obscene gesture on the playing court.”

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/EjWqNElZIW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 28, 2023

As far as Embiid’s concerned, that’s a small price to pay for having some fun on the court. Durant probably still thinks the celebration was trash.