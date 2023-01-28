 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid fined by NBA over crude celebration

January 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
Joel Embiid in a Sixers jersey

Jan 6, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid was fined by the NBA on Friday for his crude celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 137-133 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Embiid dropped in a layup and was fouled during the third quarter of the game. Afterwards, he did three crotch chops.

The celebration is the same one popularized by WWF group D-Generation X in the late-’90s and 2000s.

Kevin Durant called the celebration “trash,” which led to a response from Embiid.

The league shared their feelings on the matter Friday. They fined Embiid $25,000 for “making an obscene gesture on the playing court.”

As far as Embiid’s concerned, that’s a small price to pay for having some fun on the court. Durant probably still thinks the celebration was trash.

Joel Embiid
