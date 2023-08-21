Report: Joel Embiid had figures from 1 rival team attend his wedding

It appears there were a couple of rather interesting names on Joel Embiid’s list of recent wedding guests.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein said this week on Substack that New York Knicks executives Leon Rose and William Wesley were both at the wedding of the Philadelphia 76ers reigning MVP Embiid last month. Embiid tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anne De Paula in late July.

Rose and Wesley both used to represent Embiid as agents at Creative Arts Agency (CAA), which may be enough to explain their attendance. But Stein adds that it has been suggested Rose and Wesley’s presence at Embiid’s wedding was “not nothing.”

The 76ers as a whole are on shaky ground right now. They fired coach Doc Rivers in May (replacing him with Nick Nurse), and now they have a very unhappy star on their hands in James Harden. That, in turn, has created speculation over Embiid’s future in Philadelphia, which Embiid himself recently fueled even further.

Embiid is under contract with the 76ers through at least 2026, but there has been some smoke linking him to the Knicks for months now (should Embiid request a move out of Philly). It obviously will not be a one-horse race for the seven-footer’s services though as a Western Conference team recently entered the mix for Embiid as well.