Joel Embiid sparks frenzy among 76ers fans with Twitter bio change

James Harden publicly took a stand against Philadelphia 76ers executive Daryl Morey this week, and some fans are concerned that Joel Embiid may be taking his teammate’s side.

During an appearance at an Adidas event in China on Monday, Harden called Morey a “liar” and said he will never play for an organization that Morey is a part of again (video here). Sixers veteran PJ Tucker showed his support for Harden with an Instagram post.

PJ Tucker showing his support for James Harden on his IG story amid Harden's recent comments on Sixers GM Daryl Morey pic.twitter.com/lgiAgJJh5y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 15, 2023

Embiid may have done the same with a change he made to his X (formerly known as Twitter) bio. At some point after Harden ripped Morey, Embiid removed Philadelphia from the location portion of his bio. He also deleted the word “PROCESSING.”

Joel Embiid removed “Philadelphia” from his location pic.twitter.com/s7BDZeI6iq — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 15, 2023

We don’t know exactly what message Embiid was trying to send, but the timing does not seem like a coincidence. Embiid loves trolling on social media, hence why he calls himself “Troel.” He probably knew exactly what the reaction would be to him making that change.

Harden took less money on his contract last year and Morey likely assured the former MVP that he would be rewarded with a max contract this summer. That is why Harden is angry.

Harden has received plenty of support from prominent NBA figures, but Embiid’s opinion is the one that matters most to Sixers fans. If Embiid, too, is unhappy with Morey, that could potentially be a major problem for Philly.