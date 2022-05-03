Raptors broadcaster apologizes for Joel Embiid injury comments

Toronto Raptors broadcaster Jack Armstrong issued an apology Monday for comments he made about Joel Embiid in the wake of the Philadelphia 76ers star’s injury in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Embiid suffered a concussion and a broken orbital bone with just under four minutes left in the decisive Game 6 in Toronto. Armstrong, who was doing color commentary for Canadian broadcaster TSN’s coverage of the series, was angry with Embiid’s “bush league” airplane celebration moments before the injury, and suggested that the incident was “karma” for the celebration.

The broadcast’s glee and the loud ovation from Raptors fans for this elbow to Joel Embiid… man. pic.twitter.com/ldiaC82JIG — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) April 30, 2022

“You get what you deserve,” Armstrong said as Embiid clutched his face. “Be a good sportsman. You know what it is … karma is a you-know-what, right?”

On Monday, Armstrong tweeted an apology for the “in the moment” reaction and wished Embiid a speedy recovery.

I’d like to apologize for my comments late in Game 6 between the Sixers and Raptors regarding Joel Embiid. I regret my in the moment reaction. Embiid is a terrific player who has had an MVP season and I wish him all the best for a speedy recovery and return to play soon! — HelloooJack (@HelloooJack) May 2, 2022

Like everyone else, Armstrong was unaware of the significance of Embiid’s injury when making the comments. Still, the remarks were cringe-worthy, even in the moment.

The case can be made that Embiid should not even have been in the game at that point, a charge that coach Doc Rivers has had to defend.