Raptors broadcaster apologizes for Joel Embiid injury comments

May 2, 2022
by Grey Papke
Joel Embiid holds a ball

Nov 27, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before action against the Sacramento Kings at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors broadcaster Jack Armstrong issued an apology Monday for comments he made about Joel Embiid in the wake of the Philadelphia 76ers star’s injury in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Embiid suffered a concussion and a broken orbital bone with just under four minutes left in the decisive Game 6 in Toronto. Armstrong, who was doing color commentary for Canadian broadcaster TSN’s coverage of the series, was angry with Embiid’s “bush league” airplane celebration moments before the injury, and suggested that the incident was “karma” for the celebration.

“You get what you deserve,” Armstrong said as Embiid clutched his face. “Be a good sportsman. You know what it is … karma is a you-know-what, right?”

On Monday, Armstrong tweeted an apology for the “in the moment” reaction and wished Embiid a speedy recovery.

Like everyone else, Armstrong was unaware of the significance of Embiid’s injury when making the comments. Still, the remarks were cringe-worthy, even in the moment.

The case can be made that Embiid should not even have been in the game at that point, a charge that coach Doc Rivers has had to defend.

