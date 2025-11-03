Joel Embiid posts a crazy reaction online to being fined by NBA

Joel Embiid is reacting with defiance after getting fined by the NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid was hit with a $50,000 fine on Sunday after doing a “lewd gesture” during Friday’s game against the Boston Celtics. After making a basket in the first quarter, Embiid hit a quick crotch chop in the style of the “D-Generation X” wrestling stable (see the video here).

In response to the fine, Embiid had some crazy posts to his X page. Embiid quote-posted the announcement of his fine and wrote, “Yall better start fining the refs for doing the ‘Lewd’, ‘blocking foul’ gesture since I’m not allowed to do it.”

Yall better start fining the refs for doing the “Lewd”, “blocking foul” gesture since I’m not allowed to do it #NFL https://t.co/WCkaPCOl9I — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 2, 2025

Embiid then posted the famous GIF of referee Bill Kennedy doing a very animated blocking foul gesture during a game and proceeded to tag the NBA in his post.

There is some prior history here for the former NBA MVP Embiid. A couple of years ago, Embiid was fined for doing a more emphatic version of the crotch chop during a game (hitting four separate pumps). During Friday’s game, Embiid only hit one quick chop … but was still punished by the NBA for it.

While operating on a minutes restriction, the oft-injured Embiid, now 31, is averaging an underwhelming 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season in the early going. He also clearly isn’t happy about having to cut a check to the NBA on top of that.