Joel Embiid brings back his vulgar celebration

Joel Embiid clearly fears no fine.

The Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid brought back his infamous “crotch chop” celebration during Friday’s NBA Cup game against the Boston Celtics. During the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., Embiid drew the foul on Celtics defender Josh Minott and proceeded to hit the basket for the and-1.

Embiid celebrated by doing one short and sweet chop. Here is the video.

Joel Embiid DX Chop celebration after the and-1 pic.twitter.com/khb2pmZl1s — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 31, 2025

Take a look at a closer angle of Embiid’s celebration.

Joel Embiid's chop celebration is back



pic.twitter.com/efDHvUiMUm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2025

Embiid’s crotch-chop celebration is inspired by the “D-Generation X” stable of professional wrestlers (mainly Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and the late Chyna) who used to do the move in their 1990s heyday. The former MVP Embiid already did the celebration during a game a couple of years ago and was fined by the NBA as a result (with the league deeming it to be an “obscene gesture”). On the bright side for Embiid however, he did manage to earn a shoutout from Triple H as a result of the celebration.

It is very possible that Embiid, now 31 years old, could be facing another fine from the NBA as a result of that gesture, especially since the league hasn’t hesitated to fine other superstars for the crotch chop in the years since. But with Embiid only doing one quick chop on Friday, he may have managed to minimize the risk there.