Joel Embiid had great reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request

The Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of blowing up what they thought was a championship roster, and Joel Embiid appears to share the same opinion about the situation as many NBA fans.

Kevin Durant informed the Nets on Thursday that he would like to be traded. Shortly after the news surfaced, Embiid took to Twitter with a not-so-subtle reaction. The Philadelphia 76ers star could not contain his laughter.

LOL — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 30, 2022

There are several reasons Embiid would be amused by Durant’s trade request. For starters, the two have had beef on the court. Embiid and Durant have gotten into it on more than one occasion when facing one another.

Then there’s the Ben Simmons angle. Simmons forced his way out of Philly last year by refusing to play. He was dealt to the Nets for James Harden, who is reportedly planning to take less money on a new deal to help the 76ers contend for a championship. Embiid clearly does not like Simmons, which was evident with the savage reaction the big man had after Simmons was traded.

Watching the Nets crash and burn while Simmons is on their roster must be incredibly satisfying for Embiid.