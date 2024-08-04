Joel Embiid had interesting reason for shrugging off French boos

Team USA men’s basketball star Joel Embiid has not been a popular man so far at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Philadelphia 76ers center has been showered with boos from the host nation’s fans whenever he takes the court. Embiid infamously spurned an opportunity to play for France in the Olympics, instead opting to play for the US squad.

French fans have heckled Embiid from the moment he arrived in the country last week.

Embiid was asked about the boos after Team USA’s 104-83 win Saturday over Puerto Rico. The 76ers star stated that he’s seen far worse, both from opposing arenas and from his own home fans in Philly.

“I’ve seen worse,” said Embiid, via EuroHoops’ Aris Barkas. “I’ve played in worse environments. … So it’s nothing that I haven’t seen before.

“…[76ers fans] boo their own guys, more than their opponents. Sometimes it feels like our fans are more against us when they’re supposed to be against our opponent.”

Embiid added that he takes the boos as a show of love and a sign of respect. His home fans just want him to perform better, which he said was the same energy he’s tried to bring in France.

But given Embiid’s failed troll in the closing seconds of the Puerto Rico game, the boos may be affecting him at least a little bit.