Joel Embiid appears to respond to critics of his performance for Team USA

Joel Embiid seems to be sending a message to his critics … in a way that only he can.

The Philadelphia 76ers center Embiid has come under fire during Team USA’s recent tune-up scrimmages ahead of the Paris Olympics later this month. Embiid has looked sluggish through three games as the team’s starting center, leading to calls that the U.S. should bench Embiid and instead start Anthony Davis (who has been very spry in exhibition play).

The performance of Embiid during the most recent scrimmage against Serbia (led by rival NBA center Nikola Jokic) was particularly flat. Embiid managed just eight points on 2/8 shooting and also went viral for his foul-baiting attempts (which did not work with the stricter FIBA whistle).

Embiid appeared to respond to his critics with a message on his Instagram page this week. Social media users noticed that the “Email” button on Embiid’s page now leads to the email address “s***my****@yahoo.fr.”

It is not difficult to deduce what those asterisks might be standing in place of. With the .fr domain name as well (the Olympics will be held in France and Embiid notably snubbed the French team to join Team USA), Embiid seems to be making it pretty clear that he is referencing his international basketball critics.

Of course, the former MVP Embiid is a major troll anyway, even flashing his chops earlier this summer. But Embiid clearly isn’t bowing down to his critics and is instead inviting them to direct an email to his complaints department.