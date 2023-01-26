Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it.

Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.

Joel Embiid gesture pic.twitter.com/lPb6BQvqTv — That's a highlight (@ClipIt_NBA) January 26, 2023

Durant, who has been out with a sprained MCL and did not travel to Philly with the Nets, sent several tweets during the game. One of them called Embiid’s celebration “trash.”

It took Embiid very little time to fire back. After the game, the five-time All-Star responded to Durant with a mashup video of the famous D-Generation X intro mixed with Embiid doing crotch chops.

Embiid apparently tweeted the response just before his postgame press conference. He had his phone in his hand and could not stop giggling when he sat down at the podium.

Before he got to the 76ers’ postgame press conference, Joel Embiid sent a troll reply to Kevin Durant on Twitter. He couldn’t stop laughing. https://t.co/aXxcKXU7Ig pic.twitter.com/kUmvtyR4G9 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 26, 2023

Embiid is a master social media troll. Durant should know that from personal experience, but the Nets star still decided to take a run at the champ. K.D. must have seen that coming.