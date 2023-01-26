 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

January 26, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Joel Embiid with a straight face

Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) before game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it.

Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.

Durant, who has been out with a sprained MCL and did not travel to Philly with the Nets, sent several tweets during the game. One of them called Embiid’s celebration “trash.”

It took Embiid very little time to fire back. After the game, the five-time All-Star responded to Durant with a mashup video of the famous D-Generation X intro mixed with Embiid doing crotch chops.

Embiid apparently tweeted the response just before his postgame press conference. He had his phone in his hand and could not stop giggling when he sat down at the podium.

Embiid is a master social media troll. Durant should know that from personal experience, but the Nets star still decided to take a run at the champ. K.D. must have seen that coming.

