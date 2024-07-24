Joel Embiid takes petty shot at Jayson Tatum

Joel Embiid has yet to come close to winning an NBA title with the Philadelphia 76ers, and the former MVP clearly thinks his supporting cast has a lot to do with that.

During a recent appearance on the “Check Ball Show,” Embiid took a petty swipe at Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Embiid basically said that the team around Tatum is good enough to win even when Tatum has terrible shooting nights. Embiid said he does not have the same luxury in Philadelphia.

Embiid made the remark in response to NBA skills coach Drew Hanlen — who works with both Embiid and Tatum — saying Embiid “gives me trouble about Jayson.” Hanlen said Embiid tells him that Embiid would win more if the big man “had a superteam, too.” Embiid’s response to that was that the 76ers would get blown out if Joel went 5-for-20 from the field.

Joel Embiid says Jayson Tatum has a super team “If I go 5-20, we get blown out.” ( @TheCheckBall / h/t @EmbiidIsHere ) pic.twitter.com/UlatEiNycU — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 24, 2024

Tatum struggled offensively in several of the Celtics’ playoff games this season, but it did not cost the team a championship. For example, he went 6-of-22 from the field and 1-of-7 from three-point range in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, but Boston still managed to win. Embiid feels his past Sixers teams would not have been good enough to overcome a poor offensive performance like that from their best player.

The 76ers have failed to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals the last seven years. They signed Paul George this offseason, which gives them a Big Three of Embiid, George and Tyrese Maxey. Some people would call that a superteam, so Embiid might want to find a new excuse if Philly is bounce early next year.