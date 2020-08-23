Joel Embiid dismisses ‘stupid’ question about Sixers’ shortcomings

Joel Embiid isn’t buying talk of structural flaws with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The star center reacted harshly to a question about what the “issue” is with the Sixers after they were swept by the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Embiid called the question “stupid” and said there was no issue, arguing that the team just didn’t play well.

"That's a very stupid question. There's no issue. We good. We just didn't win." —Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/ZZscqxQ8eP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 23, 2020

There’s a reason the question was asked. The Sixers spent lots of money to assemble this team, but they still haven’t moved past the Eastern Conference Semifinals. This, an opening round sweep, was their worst performance yet. Plus, even Embiid’s own teammate admitted the team has had chemistry issues.

The Sixers are likely to have a new coach next season. Whoever that is will have quite the job ahead of them. No matter what Embiid says, there’s just something off about this team as currently constructed.