 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 23, 2020

Joel Embiid dismisses ‘stupid’ question about Sixers’ shortcomings

August 23, 2020
by Grey Papke

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid isn’t buying talk of structural flaws with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The star center reacted harshly to a question about what the “issue” is with the Sixers after they were swept by the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Embiid called the question “stupid” and said there was no issue, arguing that the team just didn’t play well.

There’s a reason the question was asked. The Sixers spent lots of money to assemble this team, but they still haven’t moved past the Eastern Conference Semifinals. This, an opening round sweep, was their worst performance yet. Plus, even Embiid’s own teammate admitted the team has had chemistry issues.

The Sixers are likely to have a new coach next season. Whoever that is will have quite the job ahead of them. No matter what Embiid says, there’s just something off about this team as currently constructed.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus