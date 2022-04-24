Extent of Joel Embiid’s thumb injury revealed

Joel Embiid has been playing through a significant thumb injury, and it is one that will require the Philadelphia 76ers star to undergo surgery. That procedure can apparently wait, however.

Embiid has a torn ligament in his thumb, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The plan for now is for the five-time All-Star to have surgery after the Sixers’ season ends.

Embiid injured his thumb during Philadelphia’s overtime win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the first-round series between the two teams. Initial reports indicated he suffered a torn ligament, but it did not stop Embiid from hitting the game-winning shot in that win.

The Raptors extended the series with a 110-102 win over the 76ers in Game 4 on Saturday. Embiid, who averaged 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game during the regular season, will rely on Philly’s training staff to manage the pain in his thumb. The injury could certainly become a factor in the postseason.