Johnny Manziel calls Alex Caruso the ‘goat’ after championship

Alex Caruso completed his journey from undrafted G League player to NBA champion on Sunday night, and Johnny Manziel had high praise for his fellow Texas A&M alum.

Caruso played 33 minutes after getting the start in the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA Finals-clinching win over the Miami Heat. He only scored four points, but the 26-year-old had five assists and made his biggest contributions on defense. Manziel responded to a great tweet from Texas A&M about Caruso’s journey by posing a simple emoji.

Caruso played more than 24 minutes per game in the playoffs, which is remarkable considering the path he took to even get to the Lakers’ roster. He even got a personal shoutout from Magic Johnson after the win.

The World Champion @Lakers role players played fantastic! Rondo had 19, KCP 17, and the hero of tonight was Alex Caruso, starting tonight in his first NBA Finals game. Caruso’s defense and energy helped lead us to victory. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 12, 2020

Caruso is the type of scrappy player that can play a big role in the postseason, and that’s exactly what he did. He may have gotten away with a ridiculous flop during Game 2, but those are the plays that help win championships.