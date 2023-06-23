Everybody made the same joke about Amen, Ausar Thompson at NBA Draft

Amen and Ausar Thompson might not be old enough to understand the joke that everybody was making about them during the NBA Draft.

The two twin brothers made history on Thursday by becoming the first-ever siblings to be drafted in the top five in the same year (Amen by the Houston Rockets and Ausar by the Detroit Pistons). To make it all even more poetic, Amen and Ausar were selected with back-to-back picks (at No. 4 and No. 5 overall). That is something we haven’t seen since twin brothers Markieff and Marcus Morris went back-to-back in the 2011 NBA Draft (at No. 13 and No. 14 overall).

The Thompson twins, Amen and Ausar, selected back to back by Houston & Detroit pic.twitter.com/rL46Smdbfz — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 23, 2023

It was a really incredible moment for the Thompson family … and also created a great opportunity for Twitter to get off some jokes. After the twin brothers were drafted, everybody jokingly compared them to the British pop group The Thompson Twins, who were most popular in the 1980s.

The Thompson Twins taking the NBA by storm. pic.twitter.com/NvnOPUNqh1 — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) June 23, 2023

Choose your favorite Thompson Twins. The Overtime Elite guys or the 80's pop band? (There were three of them, the 80's were weird.) pic.twitter.com/J5F6EjTfXv — The Sickos CBB Committee (@SickosCBB) June 22, 2023

The only Thompson Twins I recognize pic.twitter.com/cnbe4FYSG4 — Wiffleball (@CorkballOne) June 22, 2023

I’m so #GenX every time I see Thompson Twins on my screen, I instantly think of them.. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/NyKiX2NN6Y — Strictly 4 My Twittaz (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) June 23, 2023

Amen and Ausar were born in 2003, so they probably have never even heard “Hold Me Now.” But it’s always nice to see Thompson Twins content making a resurgence (which Amen was able to provide more of during the draft too).