 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, June 22, 2023

Everybody made the same joke about Amen, Ausar Thompson at NBA Draft

June 22, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read

Amen and Ausar Thompson being interviewed

Amen and Ausar Thompson might not be old enough to understand the joke that everybody was making about them during the NBA Draft.

The two twin brothers made history on Thursday by becoming the first-ever siblings to be drafted in the top five in the same year (Amen by the Houston Rockets and Ausar by the Detroit Pistons). To make it all even more poetic, Amen and Ausar were selected with back-to-back picks (at No. 4 and No. 5 overall). That is something we haven’t seen since twin brothers Markieff and Marcus Morris went back-to-back in the 2011 NBA Draft (at No. 13 and No. 14 overall).

It was a really incredible moment for the Thompson family … and also created a great opportunity for Twitter to get off some jokes. After the twin brothers were drafted, everybody jokingly compared them to the British pop group The Thompson Twins, who were most popular in the 1980s.

Amen and Ausar were born in 2003, so they probably have never even heard “Hold Me Now.” But it’s always nice to see Thompson Twins content making a resurgence (which Amen was able to provide more of during the draft too).

Article Tags

2023 NBA DraftAmen ThompsonAusar Thompson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus