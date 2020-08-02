Jonathan Isaac leaves game in wheelchair after non-contact knee injury

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac left Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings with a non-contact injury to his left knee.

Isaac was driving to the basket in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game when his left knee appeared to buckle on him and he fell to the court. He was ultimately taken off the court in a wheelchair.

Prayers up for Jonathan Isaac after being taken off in a wheelchair with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/tWoMEcDjKr — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) August 3, 2020

This is the same knee that Isaac injured in January that was expected to keep him out for the rest of the season. Thanks to the delay, he was cleared to return, though the Magic had said they planned to be very cautious with the young forward.

The 22-year-old is averaging 12.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, having earned a reputation as a defensive stopper.