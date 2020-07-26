Jonathan Isaac cleared to play in Magic scrimmage

The Orlando Magic appear to be about to get a big boost for the NBA restart.

As first reported by Josh Robbins of The Athletic, forward Jonathan Isaac has been cleared to play Monday during the team’s final NBA restart scrimmage after rehabbing his knee injury. President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said that the Magic will be cautious with Isaac and plan to put him on a strict minutes limit.

“Jonathan has been working extremely hard with our performance staff for a long time, and he has been in overdrive since we got back into our practice facility in mid-May,” Weltman said. “But it’s been a very long time since he’s played. As always, we will take a very cautious approach, and his playing time will be placed under a very limited minute restriction as he gets reacclimated to the NBA game.”

As of last month, Isaac was hopeful but unsure if he’d be able to make it back. It now sounds like he will, at least on a limited basis. The 22-year-old defensive standout had been averaging 12 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season, but hadn’t played since Jan. 1 due to a knee injury that was thought to be season-ending.