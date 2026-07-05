Jonathan Kuminga draws free agent interest from 3 teams

Jonathan Kuminga appears to have plenty of options in free agency.

Kuminga is thought to be a priority for the Los Angeles Lakers , according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are also thought to be interested, though the Cavaliers are holding off on free agent activity while they wait to see what LeBron James plans to do.

The Atlanta Hawks could still bring Kuminga back as well, even though they declined their team option on the forward.

Kuminga’s landing spot will be intriguing, as the forward will want to show what he can do after being deprived of that chance with the Golden State Warriors . In 16 games with the Hawks, he averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, and looked solid, though not necessarily a superstar. It is probably not a coincidence that he would be more of a supporting piece if he were to join the Lakers or Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers may miss out on Kuminga depending on how long James takes. They might actually need to keep a roster spot available, though not necessarily for James.