NBA team’s LeBron James pursuit may include a surprising Bronny twist

All eyes remain on LeBron James in the ongoing NBA free agency period.

His next landing spot remains unknown after parting ways with the Los Angeles Lakers , but rumors continue to link the four-time NBA MVP to several teams, most notably the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors .

A return to “The Land” sounds nostalgic, and that narrative is being fueled, apparently, by the Cavaliers’ lack of moves in the early goings of free agency.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, whispers around the league suggest that Cleveland has been relatively quiet in part because the Cavaliers are saving a roster spot for Bronny James in case his father decides to take his talents back to Northeast Ohio.

James is still under contract with the Lakers, who signed him to a 4-year, $7.90 million deal in 2024. That contract includes a club option for the 2027-28 campaign.

With LeBron no longer a Laker, Bronny could find himself playing without his father alongside him for the first time in his NBA career. That is, of course, unless the two end up on the same team again next season.

Such a setup would make it harder for Bronny to escape the shadow of his future Hall of Fame father, but it would also make for a great story, given the homecoming theme of what could be LeBron’s final NBA season.

H/T Bleacher Report