Everyone made the same joke after Hawks cut Jonathan Kuminga loose

Fans believe a certain Western Conference coach may be feeling vindicated after hearing the latest news about Jonathan Kuminga .

Several reporters confirmed Monday that the Atlanta Hawks were declining the $24.3 million team option on Kuminga’s contract, making him a free agent. The move comes months after the Hawks traded Kristaps Porzingis to acquire Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors .

Several fans could not help but think of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr once the news on Kuminga went public. Many cracked jokes about Kerr being in “I told you so” mode, with another team not thinking he was worth the money.

Steve Kerr seeing the Johnathan Kuminga news pic.twitter.com/KbLvQyjSXp — Doom Coming (@Getthebagcoach) June 29, 2026

His fans thought "Steve Kerr was holding him back"🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/W24WsPGpp0 — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) June 29, 2026

Kerr and Kuminga reportedly did not have the best relationship. The athletic swingman felt like he deserved a bigger role in Golden State’s rotation, which Kerr never seemed to agree with. Things turned sour enough that even petty grievances were being used against Kuminga during his later days in the Bay Area.

While Kuminga had an outstanding debut for the Hawks in February, he still didn’t look the part of a franchise cornerstone that a $24.3 million annual salary would suggest. Though it’s still possible that the Hawks declined the option with the intention of re-signing Kuminga to a longer, more team-friendly deal.

Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 16 games for Atlanta.