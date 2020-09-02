 Skip to main content
Josh Hart disparages Donald Trump in tweet

September 1, 2020
by Larry Brown

Josh Hart

Josh Hart disparaged President Donald Trump in a tweet sent on Tuesday.

Trump sent a tweet Tuesday arguing that people are “tired of watching” the NBA because the league has become so political. He also warned MLB and the NFL against going so political and losing fans. Lastly, he repeated the argument he seized for the last few years about athletes standing for the national anthem — a highly divisive issue.

Hart, whose New Orleans Pelicans played in the NBA restart but did not make the playoffs, responded.

“What a dumba–,” Hart tweeted (edited for profanity by LBS).

Hart’s tweet quickly went viral and was retweeted over 25,000 times at the time of this article being published.

Trump’s tweet was highly divisive and attacked the NBA, which makes it easy to understand why an NBA player would be defensive.

Hart’s tweet comes from a long line of NBA players clashing with the president over Twitter.

