Josh Hart left fans stunned with crazy move

Josh Hart left fans stunned with a crazy move that he pulled off on Monday night.

Hart’s New York Knicks lost 114-98 to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. Hart scored 16 points and had 9 rebounds, and he earned some recognition for his creativity.

With his team down by 9 in the fourth quarter, Hart caught the ball in the corner and raised up to attempt a 3-pointer. However, he realized his shot was going to be blocked, so he threw the ball off the back of Jrue Holiday in order to avoid a traveling call.

After getting the ball back, Hart raised up — this time with a clear look at the basket — and drained a 3-pointer.

I have never seen anyone do what Josh Hart just did pic.twitter.com/BLkfh6Bzbl — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 14, 2023

That made it a 6-point game. The Knicks even pulled within three on a 3-pointer by Jalen Brunson on their next possession, but that’s as close as they got. Jayson Tatum responded with a 3-pointer, and Boston pulled away for the win.

Still, that was some creative play by Hart, and a reminder that player’s can think quickly while up in the air. DeMar DeRozan made something out of nothing in a similar situation for the Bulls.