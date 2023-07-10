Josh Hart still not happy over 1 Knicks move

Josh Hart has never been shy to speak his mind.

The New York Knicks forward recently went viral for his tweets about breast milk and for very slyly hinting that Damian Lillard should consider NYC with just one word. The man was born with no filter, which is part and parcel of why he’s a fan favorite wherever he goes.

The Villanova alum also has some strong opinions on the Knicks trading away Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers. The two met up recently with Toppin seen repping his new squad on his t-shirt, much to Hart’s dismay.

The Knicks wing posted a pic of Toppin in the Pacers shirt, with some vomit emojis to express his dissatisfaction.

Toppin has flashed some potential while coming off the Knicks bench ever since he arrived in the summer of 2021. However, he’s had to play behind Julius Randle at the power forward spot. Toppin also appears best when used as a small-ball big man, which doesn’t exactly mesh with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau’s usual game plan.

Toppin’s averages actually went down last season from the previous year. The former Knicks forward averaged 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while seeing a minor dip in minutes played. He started in just 15 out of his 201 games for New York before getting traded.

The move to the Pacers alongside an All-Star point guard like Tyrese Haliburton could be the perfect chance for Toppin to break out of his shell.

That’s a scenario that Knicks fans — and apparently Hart — are dreading.