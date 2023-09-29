 Skip to main content
Joshua Primo finds new NBA team after receiving suspension

September 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Joshua Primo in warmups

Mar 7, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Former San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Joshua Primo quickly found a new team after the NBA suspended him for allegedly exposing himself to women.

Primo is signing a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wojnarowski reported that the Clippers have been in contact with specialists about Primo, and the organization is “comfortable” adding him.

Primo was the San Antonio Spurs’ No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He was released after a former team psychologist alleged that Primo had exposed himself to her nine times, and that her complaints were ignored by the organization. The NBA did its own investigation and gave Primo a four-game suspension earlier Friday over the allegations.

The 20-year-old Promo averaged 5.9 points and 1.8 assists per game over two years with the Spurs. Given the promise he showed, it is not a surprise that a team would make the move to bring him in if they were comfortable with his conduct going forward.

