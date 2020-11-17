Jrue Holiday traded to Bucks for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, draft picks

Jrue Holiday is headed to Milwaukee.

Holiday has been traded to the Bucks for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three first-round draft picks, and two pick swaps, according to Shams Charania.

The New Orleans Pelicans began shopping Holiday in trade talks within the last few weeks and received interest from multiple teams. A report said the team wanted to send him to the Eastern Conference if they dealt him, and they have.

Holiday is one of the better two-way guards in the league. The 30-year-old averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Pelicans last season. Milwaukee could use an upgrade over Bledsoe, whose hot-and-cold shooting has made it difficult for them in the postseason. Bledsoe shot 34.4 percent on threes last season but is just a 25.4 percent shooter on threes during his postseason career.

The Bucks are paying a hefty price to upgrade the guard position, but they feel it is necessary in an effort to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo with the team.

Photo: TonyTheTiger/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 3.0