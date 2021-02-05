Juliana Carlos takes Instagram private after altercation with LeBron James

The fan who was ejected from an Atlanta Hawks-Los Angeles Lakers game on Monday night seems to be going dark.

Juliana Carlos was one of four fans ejected during the fourth quarter of the game. Her husband got into it with LeBron James, and then she stepped in to defend her husband. The last part of the exchanges happened in front of the referees, who ejected Carlos.

Carlos went viral not just for going off on LeBron, but also for defending herself via Instagram in this video.

Carlos seemed to want the attention at the time, but she has since changed her stance.

Carlos has made her Instagram private and seems to have taken down her YouTube account for now. Her husband Chris Carlos has also gone private on Instagram.

The two were hit with an onslaught of new attention, especially after James addressed the matter on Twitter. Juliana also seemed to backpedal immediately and issued an apology.

Even though the exchange got heated, James said he enjoyed having fans back and believes that type of interaction is integral.