‘Courtside Karen’ fan issues apology over LeBron James incident

The fan that social media has christened as “Courtside Karen” is now backpedaling real quick after her incident with LeBron James during Monday’s game.

Juliana Carlos took to Instagram on Tuesday to apologize for the episode that saw her get ejected from her courtside seat at the Los Angeles Lakers-Atlanta Hawks game.

“About last night,” Carlos wrote in the post. “To say things escalated quickly at yesterday’s game is an understatement, and I want to apologize for losing my cool and removing my mask in the heat of the moment. My husband is a huge sports fan and we’re passionate people, and let’s be real: sports wouldn’t be sports without a little trash-talking.

“What should have been a quick back-and-forth between two adults got out of hand and my natural instinct to stand up for the man I love kicked in,” she continued. “Did I get defensive when that happened? Yes. Did I use offensive language when I could have taken the higher road? Yes. And for these things, I take full responsibility.”

Carlos caused a brief stoppage to the game when she got into it with James in the fourth quarter. She claimed that the four-time MVP cursed out her and her husband, who was seated next to her. Carlos also took on a much more combative tone on Instagram immediately after her ejection.

For James, he had a funny reaction to the incident on Twitter afterwards. Now it looks like Carlos just wants to take her L and move on.