Juwan Howard reportedly drawing strong NBA head coaching buzz

Juwan Howard was linked to multiple NBA head coaching jobs last year before he landed at Michigan. While he signed a five-year deal with the Wolverines, he may wind up being tempted to leave this offseason.

Howard is being discussed by NBA teams that are in search of head coaches, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

ESPN Sources: A possible NBA coaching candidate whose name is gaining traction within front offices: Michigan coach Juwan Howard. Howard has an obviously strong resume as a player and later an assistant under Erik Spoelstra. He interviewed for Lakers, Cavs before taking UM job. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 24, 2020

As Woj notes, Howard drew head coaching consideration from both the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers last year. The LA interest may have been because Howard and LeBron James played together with the Miami Heat.

Howard, one of the members of the Fab Five, was a popular hire for Michigan. Jalen Rose even said the move would reunite the Michigan legends after years of strained relationships. The Wolverines would be disappointed to lose Howard after one season, though it’s obvious his top choice last year would have been to land an NBA job.

Michigan went 19-12 in its first season under Howard. There was no NCAA Tournament this year.