Kai Jones agrees to multi-year contract with Western Conference contender

April 13, 2024
by Grey Papke
Kai Jones in his Hornets uniform

Jul 5, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones (23) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Former first-round pick Kai Jones is getting another shot at the NBA, this time on a multi-year deal.

Jones is finalizing a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The multi-year agreement will see Jones make the playoff roster as the Clippers prepare for a postseason run.

Jones recently came off a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, though he did not take part in any game action.

Jones was the No. 19 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and flashed promise during his first two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. However, his erratic off-court behavior got him released, and his NBA career appeared to be in jeopardy. The Clippers are convinced enough that he has turned things around that they are willing to commit to him going forward.

Recently, Jones discussed his off-court troubles, and he appears to be on the right track when it comes to reviving his NBA career.

