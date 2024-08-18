Kareem Abdul-Jabbar makes encouraging public appearance after health scare

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar appears to be on the mend after a recent health scare.

The retired basketball icon Abdul-Jabbar made a notable public appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York City over the weekend. Abdul-Jabbar attended multiple days of the fans and collectors event, taking time to meet up with the likes of Kevin Durant, Jay-Z, and others.

Kevin Durant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar linked up at Fanatics Fest (via @Fanatics) pic.twitter.com/76bhx2F1gN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 17, 2024

Jay-Z meets NBA legend and author Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at Fanatics Fest in New York City. pic.twitter.com/9RsjDDlC2V — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 18, 2024

On Friday and Saturday, Abdul-Jabbar signed autographs for fans and posed for pictures. He returned on Sunday as well to appear on a panel with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu. Here is video of Abdul-Jabbar arriving on the stage with the assistance of a cane.

Taylor Rooks welcomes Adam Silver, Sabrina Ionescu & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the stage at #FanaticFest pic.twitter.com/Nj32BbUQfU — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) August 18, 2024

That is an encouraging sign for Abdul-Jabbar, who was hospitalized about eight months ago after falling and breaking his hip. Abdul-Jabbar suffered the fall while attending a concert in Los Angeles, and there was particular concern because of his age (he is 77 years old now) and his height (he was listed at 7-foot-2 during his playing career).

Through it all though, the 19-time NBA All-Star Abdul-Jabbar managed to keep a good sense of humor. With his appearance this weekend at Fanatics Fest serving as further proof, Abdul-Jabbar fortunately seems to be doing well now.