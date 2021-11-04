Karl-Anthony Towns hints at frustration with social media activity?

The Minnesota Timberwolves are off to a bit of a rocky start this season, and there has been talk for a while that Karl-Anthony Towns may eventually decide he wants to play elsewhere. Some of his recent social media activity will surely fuel those rumors.

On Thursday, the Twitter police discovered that Towns “liked” a tweet that included the hashtag #FreeKat. That hashtag is predominantly used by people who want to see the Timberwolves trade Towns.

Interesting like by KAT 🧐 pic.twitter.com/kPfEsisWFj — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 4, 2021

The Twitter activity went viral, and it wasn’t long before Towns busted out the “I was hacked” excuse.

Just changed my password. We solid on here now 🔒 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) November 4, 2021

It’s always hard to believe the hacked excuse, but perhaps Towns is telling the truth. Or, he didn’t realize his “like” would generate so much attention. If it was him who liked the tweet, there’s really no way for him to spin it.

Towns has been his usual dominant self through seven games this season. The former top overall pick is averaging 23.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Minnesota has had some ugly losses, however, and one T-Wolves player recently sounded off about the team’s selfish play.

Towns was openly frustrated prior to the season with what he called “instability” in the Timberwolves organization. He has only been to the playoffs once since entering the NBA in 2015. While he has always insisted he is happy in Minnesota, a lot of people think he’ll eventually want a trade.

Photo: Jul 9, 2019; Marina del Rey, CA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns attends the Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards at Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports