Karl-Anthony Towns hints at frustration with Timberwolves’ instability

After another week of unpleasant drama for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns is venting a bit.

Towns, the Timberwolves’ franchise center, hinted that he is a bit frustrated with the consistent “instability” within the organization. The latest example is the abrupt firing of team president Gersson Rosas, partly due to an inappropriate relationship with another team staffer.

Karl-Anthony Towns on the consistent instability in Minnesota: "What happened last week, it just adds to the list. It’s the same thing every single time. It’s something that always leads to instability… I’ve been through I feel like almost everything.” — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) September 27, 2021

Towns made clear, however, that he doesn’t want to cause problems for the Timberwolves despite the issues.

Towns: "I'm going to continue to put the organization first." — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) September 27, 2021

Credit to Towns for handling a pretty ridiculous situation so professionally. That fits with recent reports indicating he’s not agitating for an exit.

On the other hand, Towns won’t want to wait around forever. The 25-year-old has only made the playoffs once since entering the league in 2015. He’s signed through the 2023-24 season, and at that point, he’ll want progress and a plan or the Timberwolves may be faced with losing their star.