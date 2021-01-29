Karl-Anthony Towns reveals he was hit by drunk driver during offseason

The past year has been a rough one for Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. His mother and several other family members died after contracting COVID-19, and apparently he was also the victim in a drunk driving accident.

Towns answered some questions for his followers on Instagram Thursday night. One fan asked how he has been able to overcome so much adversity recently. Towns talked about the importance of having a support system and thanked his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, for helping him through several tough situations. Some of those, like Towns’ mother’s death, we already knew about. But he also mentioned being hospitalized during the offseason after he was hit by a drunk driver.

“My woman has held me down more than the world knows,” Towns wrote, via TMZ. “From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this off-season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab, to this stint with COVID she has been there with me every step of the way and stayed ten toes down.”

Towns did not share any details other than that. It’s unclear if he was walking or driving in his own car when he was hit, but it sounds like his injuries were at least somewhat serious.

The accident would not be the first serious one Towns has been involved in. He also suffered a concussion during the 2018-19 season following a frightening crash, and the details (read them here) made it seem as though he was lucky to be alive.

Towns tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and has been out since. He dealt with a wrist injury prior to that and has played in just four games this season.